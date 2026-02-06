Fisherman's Daughter

This white statue is set against a dark background of trees and foliage. The figure of the "Fisherman's Daughter" pops as the central focal point of the image. The statue is located on a very small island within this pond. The statue looks out over the water, holding a fishing net in one hand and hoisting a fish aloft with the other. The young woman, wearing a short tunic, was identified as "Fisherman's Daughter" in a handwritten caption attached to an early image about 1900. The statue appears in many of the earliest pictures of the park. She is also sometimes referred to as "the Lady in the Lake." Professional restoration was needed in 2009, and the base was replaced in 2013.



The reflection in the water is my favorite part of the image taken last Saturday at Wright Park, Tacoma.

