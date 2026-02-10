Sign up
Previous
Photo 558
Architectural Stacks
This photo of a luxury residential tower was taken while I was a passenger last week. The angled design and "stacking" architectural plan reflect sharp, geometric shapes.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details
Tags
architecture
,
bellevue
,
urban life
,
for2026
