Photo 559
Curves Lines and Silhouetted Shapes
Using an image from my recent photoclass practice.
The leading line of the curving wall creates a visual path that draws the eye from the foreground into the distance. The trees' soft, "fuzziness" appearance creates variety.
The shape of the Tacoma Dome in the distance adds another.
11th February 2026
Marj
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th January 2026 9:06pm
Tags
pathway
,
tacoma
,
tacoma dome
,
for2026
