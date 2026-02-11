Previous
Curves Lines and Silhouetted Shapes by sewfree
Curves Lines and Silhouetted Shapes

Using an image from my recent photoclass practice.

The leading line of the curving wall creates a visual path that draws the eye from the foreground into the distance. The trees' soft, "fuzziness" appearance creates variety.

The shape of the Tacoma Dome in the distance adds another.
Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
