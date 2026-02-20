Sign up
Previous
Photo 568
Fibrous Labyrinth
Spent the day with my textile and fabric friends on projects.
This is a photo of one of my Yarn Collections in a drawer
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Marj
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
764
photos
37
followers
31
following
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
161
563
564
565
162
566
567
568
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Tags
yarn
,
for2026
Babs
ace
Definitely a difficult labyrinth to get around
February 21st, 2026
