Aisle 7 by sewfree
Shopping after church, I decided to take this vanishing point photo.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Marj

Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Dorothy ace
Interesting VP. I’m surprised know one was in the photo, usually the grocery stores are busy after church on Sunday.
February 23rd, 2026  
