Previous
Photo 571
Stormy? - A Lone Tree with Birds
Stormy for the word today? Just some rain.
In a parking lot at Bonny Lake, Washington, birds are sitting in a tree. The foothills with a touch of snow are in the background.
Cropped out cars and took out some power lines and poles.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
767
photos
37
followers
31
following
565
162
566
567
568
569
570
571
4
1
365 Daily
23rd February 2026 8:48pm
Public
tree
crows
for2026
feb26words
Babs
ace
Lovely winter tree
February 23rd, 2026
