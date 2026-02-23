Previous
Stormy? - A Lone Tree with Birds by sewfree
Photo 571

Stormy? - A Lone Tree with Birds

Stormy for the word today? Just some rain.

In a parking lot at Bonny Lake, Washington, birds are sitting in a tree. The foothills with a touch of snow are in the background.

Cropped out cars and took out some power lines and poles.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely winter tree
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact