Previous
Photo 572
Quietude - Week 4: Tone and Mood
Subtle grey gradients within the petals and the reflections on the glass vase create tones and mood.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
768
photos
37
followers
31
following
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
162
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
2nd February 2026 5:27pm
Tags
flower
,
for2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely still life
February 24th, 2026
