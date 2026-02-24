Previous
Quietude - Week 4: Tone and Mood by sewfree
Quietude - Week 4: Tone and Mood

Subtle grey gradients within the petals and the reflections on the glass vase create tones and mood.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Lovely still life
February 24th, 2026  
