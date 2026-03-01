Electric Pink Workspace

Dialing up the saturation for Rainbow Month edit! I wanted to capture the details of the embroidery texture on this quilt in progress. This tint highlights the heavy-duty spirit of this Bernina long-arm—the 'Bad Boy' behind all those intricate textures. Once the computer is set up, the arm operates automatically without anyone steering it.



My first idea was to contrast the pink and the bright fuchsia color of the fabric. Playing with the tint, the contrast made the quilt look more red or magenta, with the threads lost in the color. I removed some distractions but was left with some reflections ( that could not be removed) from all the show lights on the long arm.