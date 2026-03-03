Sign up
Photo 579
Happy National Wedding Ring Day orange
A special day dedicated to celebrating the significance of wedding rings. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewellery. It stands for eternal love and commitment between partners.
But why is a wedding ring worn on the third finger of the left hand?
This tradition dates back to Ancient Egypt, when it was believed that a vein called the vena amoris ran directly from the tip of that finger to the heart.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
ring
,
rings
,
gold
,
wedding
,
jewellery
,
wedding ring
,
rainbow-2026
,
edah26-3
