Happy National Wedding Ring Day orange

A special day dedicated to celebrating the significance of wedding rings. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewellery. It stands for eternal love and commitment between partners.

But why is a wedding ring worn on the third finger of the left hand?

This tradition dates back to Ancient Egypt, when it was believed that a vein called the vena amoris ran directly from the tip of that finger to the heart.
