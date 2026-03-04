Previous
Mellow Yellow at the Crossing - Caution: Experiment in Progress by sewfree
Photo 580

Mellow Yellow at the Crossing - Caution: Experiment in Progress

Happy Experiment Day !!

Teachers use this day to celebrate STEM and science experiments.

It’s a day to try something new that works.

Today I am experimenting with yellow. When I searched for the dominant hue in this photo from last week's railroad crossing, Yellow was dominant. Raising the temperature brought out the yellows I wanted, but cost me the sky. I decided to lean into the 'experiment' by using an AI sky replacement from BeFunky to create this dream-like final edit. It gives the whole image a surreal feel. The way the clouds are structured adds a lot of depth, contrasting with the flat, horizontal lines of the railroad cars passing at the crossing. Now the image seems more digital or cartoon-like.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun.


Renee Salamon ace
Great experiment
March 4th, 2026  
