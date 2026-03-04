Mellow Yellow at the Crossing - Caution: Experiment in Progress

Happy Experiment Day !!



Teachers use this day to celebrate STEM and science experiments.



It’s a day to try something new that works.



Today I am experimenting with yellow. When I searched for the dominant hue in this photo from last week's railroad crossing, Yellow was dominant. Raising the temperature brought out the yellows I wanted, but cost me the sky. I decided to lean into the 'experiment' by using an AI sky replacement from BeFunky to create this dream-like final edit. It gives the whole image a surreal feel. The way the clouds are structured adds a lot of depth, contrasting with the flat, horizontal lines of the railroad cars passing at the crossing. Now the image seems more digital or cartoon-like.