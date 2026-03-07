Sign up
Previous
Photo 583
Royal Purple Hydrangeas
Previously caught blue hydrangeas and posted last summer. While reviewing the series of blue photos, a purple tinge was visible. To make this image fully purple, I used BeFunky. The deep purple hue was easy to bring out in the photo.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
2
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
15th August 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
hydrangeas
,
befunky
,
rainbow-2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh purple suits them!
March 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
March 7th, 2026
