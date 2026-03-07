Previous
Royal Purple Hydrangeas by sewfree
Photo 583

Royal Purple Hydrangeas

Previously caught blue hydrangeas and posted last summer. While reviewing the series of blue photos, a purple tinge was visible. To make this image fully purple, I used BeFunky. The deep purple hue was easy to bring out in the photo.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh purple suits them!
March 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact