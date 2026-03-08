Sign up
Photo 584
Pretty in Pink
This black-and-white photo was taken in February for FOR. It is a Rock with beads on the top. Placed in a glass box, it did look stunning. I composted the beads only into the center of my plate photo and then tinted it. Here is the link to FOR photo
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2026-02-27
Today, I have cropped and tinted the original art photo of the rock with beads on top. Yes, it is pretty in a pink tint.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun.
Tags
pink
,
rock
,
art
,
beads
,
rainbow-2026
