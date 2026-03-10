Previous
Sas-squashin' Cold Ones - Orange by sewfree
Last summer, I visited Oak Harbor, Washington. First stop was lunch at a charming pub. A large electronic sign was flashing the different specials. This ad lends itself to an orange tint and background.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find for the "rainbow "
March 10th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
LOL…IT CERTAINLY DOES 😊
March 10th, 2026  
