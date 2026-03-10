Sign up
Sas-squashin' Cold Ones - Orange
Last summer, I visited Oak Harbor, Washington. First stop was lunch at a charming pub. A large electronic sign was flashing the different specials. This ad lends itself to an orange tint and background.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
orange
,
bigfoot
,
rainbow-2026
,
sasquash
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find for the "rainbow "
March 10th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
LOL…IT CERTAINLY DOES 😊
March 10th, 2026
