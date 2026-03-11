Sign up
The One-Legged Wonder - Golden Halls
Dick's Sporting Goods store has closed at our mall, but they left the huge posters and fun stadium chairs. Yellow tones helped create my color. The legs seemed odd. Returned to the poster to check this out. Only one leg is seen in the poster.
11th March 2026
rainbow-2026
