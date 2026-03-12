Previous
The Courage to Start - Green by sewfree
Photo 588

The Courage to Start - Green

The first step is the hardest. This shoe selfie captures the moment of the start. A little green motivation will keep me going.

Photo taken on the 10th
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
