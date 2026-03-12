Sign up
Previous
Photo 588
The Courage to Start - Green
The first step is the hardest. This shoe selfie captures the moment of the start. A little green motivation will keep me going.
Photo taken on the 10th
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
789
photos
37
followers
31
following
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Daily
Taken
10th March 2026 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow-2026
,
fiveplustwo-race
