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Symphony of Violet by sewfree
Photo 590

Symphony of Violet

Photo taken last summer. Background was removed, and BeFunky Vector art was used to complete the look
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Babs ace
Clever editing.
March 14th, 2026  
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