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Slushy Pink Snow Day by sewfree
Photo 591

Slushy Pink Snow Day

Friday, we experienced a wet, slushy snow. Today, the sun is out, melting all the leftover snow. My framing is tight, focusing on the weight of the snow on the bushes. The added pink tint gives an infrared vibe.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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