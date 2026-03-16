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Previous
Photo 592
Warning - Sasquatch Alert
I am keeping my accidental Bigfoot theme alive for this month's rainbow challenge. Spotted this sign while exploring a local corn maze and pumpkin patch last fall. The bold red color was perfect for my Monday color.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Daily
Camera
E1486 TW
Taken
11th October 2025 4:16am
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sasquatch
,
bigfoot
,
rainbow-2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
didyaseehim?
March 16th, 2026
Marj
ace
@koalagardens
LOL! I saw some giant footprints in the pumpkin patch. 😁
March 16th, 2026
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