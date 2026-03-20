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Previous
Photo 596
Twilight Transit
A different shade of blue today. The white sidewalks almost look like snow in this lighting. The blue hour gives a heavy blue shade.
The silhouettes offer a slice of life to this urban setting, framed by a contrast between the gold lights and the blue-grey sky.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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