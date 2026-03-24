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Previous
Photo 600
Orange Sorbet & Stitching
A little 'orange' inspiration to fuel my afternoon. I just picked up this brilliant fabric, and while it’s almost too pretty to slice into, it’s exactly what my current sewing project needs.
The photo does not fill the frame, but tells a story.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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365 Daily
Taken
24th March 2026 4:08am
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rainbow-2026
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darkroom-handmade
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 24th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Yum
March 24th, 2026
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