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Orange Sorbet & Stitching by sewfree
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Orange Sorbet & Stitching

A little 'orange' inspiration to fuel my afternoon. I just picked up this brilliant fabric, and while it’s almost too pretty to slice into, it’s exactly what my current sewing project needs.

The photo does not fill the frame, but tells a story.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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