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Common Green Ivy by sewfree
Photo 602

Common Green Ivy

A classic green groundcover.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Green ivy is always nice
March 26th, 2026  
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