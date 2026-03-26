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Previous
Photo 602
Common Green Ivy
A classic green groundcover.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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365 Daily
Taken
21st March 2026 11:09pm
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ivy
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rainbow-2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Green ivy is always nice
March 26th, 2026
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