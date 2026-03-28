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The Grape Escape by sewfree
Photo 604

The Grape Escape

A very purple Bigfoot is escaping with his coffee from Java Bigfoot Coffee drive-thru.

I have used this silhouette several times over the years, after taking the photo of a window at the drive-thru.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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