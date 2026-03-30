Trilogy of Style - Red

Fresh from a textile retreat where one of the challenges was creating doll sleepwear. My sewing contribution included a full-length night gown and a two-piece baby doll sleep set. It was a treat to see everyone's designs at our final show-and-tell before the outfits were collected for a charitable project.



I failed to take a photo of my sleepwear, so I am showing some of my additional creations.



The dress on the right side is called the "Lele Dress," which was another project. This challenge dress (named by the person who drafted the pattern) will be presented at another meeting.



In addition to the doll projects, everyone enjoyed a variety of textile and sewing endeavors.

