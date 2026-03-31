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A Rainbow Spectrum Preserved by sewfree
Photo 607

A Rainbow Spectrum Preserved

Last day for Rainbow.

Close enough to a rainbow for me. I've grown quite fond of this photo.

Frozen in a square dish. Photo taken in the sink to create this background.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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