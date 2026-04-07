Happy Metric System Day

This celebration highlights the decimal-based International System of Units —meters, liters, grams—used globally for science and daily trade.



Fluffy is looking at the Egyptian counting system and the modern metric system. They share several fundamental concepts.



Ancient Egypt relied on a standardized system based on the human body. Egypt moved away from "rough guesses" toward official standards to ensure accuracy in trade and construction. The Royal Cubit: While originally based on the length of a human forearm, the Egyptians created a Standard Royal Cubit—a physical rod made of granite or wood—to ensure every stone for the pyramids was the same size.



Similarly, the metric system was founded on a physical standard (the original platinum-iridium meter bar) to provide a consistent measurement that wouldn't change based on who was measuring.