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Previous
Photo 618
Fluffy's Bonsai Afternoon
This Bonsai tree is planted in a rectangular ceramic pot, which sits atop a Wooden (Daily Word) stand with a slatted design.
A lovely afternoon at the Bonsai Garden; Fluffy explored while I photographed the beautiful trees.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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3
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365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
7th April 2026 11:35pm
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Babs
ace
What a beautiful bonsai
April 11th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
Beautiful! My Dad started to do bonsai when I was younger, but stopped because he said he didn't have time. But bonsai aren't about rushing, they're about calm.
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful bonsai !
April 11th, 2026
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