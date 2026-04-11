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Fluffy's Bonsai Afternoon by sewfree
Photo 618

Fluffy's Bonsai Afternoon

This Bonsai tree is planted in a rectangular ceramic pot, which sits atop a Wooden (Daily Word) stand with a slatted design.

A lovely afternoon at the Bonsai Garden; Fluffy explored while I photographed the beautiful trees.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Babs ace
What a beautiful bonsai
April 11th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
Beautiful! My Dad started to do bonsai when I was younger, but stopped because he said he didn't have time. But bonsai aren't about rushing, they're about calm.
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful bonsai !
April 11th, 2026  
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