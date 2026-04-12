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Fluffy's March Review by sewfree
Photo 619

Fluffy's March Review

Fluffy is taking a break by reviewing past text-to-image submissions. This is March's entry.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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