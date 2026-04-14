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Fluffy and the Colorful Fabric by sewfree
Photo 621

Fluffy and the Colorful Fabric

Fluffy has found the candy dish on this colorful fabric.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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