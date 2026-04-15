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Happy World Art Day by sewfree
Photo 622

Happy World Art Day

Art is about the "Eye of the Beholder"—a creation of something that triggers a response.

Many years ago, I enjoyed oil painting, very small canvas pieces. After moving many times, I gave away my art supplies. Fluffy is reviewing this painting.

Art has the power to unite and connect people. This is a day that encourages people to take the time to notice the beautiful things around them.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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