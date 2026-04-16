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Simply Ewe-nique- Fluffy has found a Floral Throne by sewfree
Photo 623

Simply Ewe-nique- Fluffy has found a Floral Throne

Fluffy wants to be part of ETSOOI - Heavy editing transforms a standard nature shot into something whimsical. A glow from within the center of the flower makes Fluffy’s "floral throne" look magical.

The flower photo was taken in February and then merged with Fluffy and edited. Basic BeFunky has been very helpful
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
April 16th, 2026  
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