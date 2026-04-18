Previous
Retreat Reflections by sewfree
Photo 625

Retreat Reflections

I originally started this photo for the ETSOOI challenge, featuring Fluffy. Decided I could not take the editing any further. This brings happy memories from my recent Retreat.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact