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Photo 628
Happy Bulldogs are Beautiful Day & Fluffy
Bulldogs are famous for their wrinkled faces, pushed-in noses, and stocky builds. This day serves as a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.
Common Bulldog Breeds
English Bulldog: The classic, wrinkled companion.
French Bulldog: Smaller with distinctive bat-like ears.
American Bulldog: Larger and more athletic.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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365 Daily
Taken
21st April 2026 5:09pm
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