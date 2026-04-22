Happy Jelly Bean Day

This day celebrates the small, bean-shaped, chewy candies known for their hard sugar shells and soft, gel-like centers.



While similar confections existed before the Civil War, Boston confectioner William Schrafft popularized jelly beans during this War by encouraging people to send them to Union soldiers.



President Ronald Reagan loved the candy and kept them on his desk at the White House.



Due to their egg-like shape, they became associated with Easter in the 1930's



