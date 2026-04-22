Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 629
Happy Jelly Bean Day
This day celebrates the small, bean-shaped, chewy candies known for their hard sugar shells and soft, gel-like centers.
While similar confections existed before the Civil War, Boston confectioner William Schrafft popularized jelly beans during this War by encouraging people to send them to Union soldiers.
President Ronald Reagan loved the candy and kept them on his desk at the White House.
Due to their egg-like shape, they became associated with Easter in the 1930's
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
852
photos
39
followers
31
following
172% complete
View this month »
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
Latest from all albums
624
625
626
185
627
628
186
629
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
30-shots2026
,
edah26-04
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
April 22nd, 2026
Babs
ace
Hope he doesn't eat too many jelly beans or he will get quite hyper
April 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close