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Happy Jelly Bean Day by sewfree
Photo 629

Happy Jelly Bean Day

This day celebrates the small, bean-shaped, chewy candies known for their hard sugar shells and soft, gel-like centers.

While similar confections existed before the Civil War, Boston confectioner William Schrafft popularized jelly beans during this War by encouraging people to send them to Union soldiers.

President Ronald Reagan loved the candy and kept them on his desk at the White House.

Due to their egg-like shape, they became associated with Easter in the 1930's

22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Peter Dulis ace
yum
April 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Hope he doesn't eat too many jelly beans or he will get quite hyper
April 22nd, 2026  
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