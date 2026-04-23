Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 630
Happy English Muffin Day
Although they are called "English" muffins, they were popularized in the United States by Samuel Bath Thomas in the 1880s. He sold them as "toaster crumpets" in New York City.
Delighting taste buds with a harmonious medley of nooks and crannies.
Fluffy enjoys this treat
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
853
photos
39
followers
31
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Latest from all albums
625
626
185
627
628
186
629
630
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
muffins
,
english muffin
,
30-shots2026
,
edah26-04
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close