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Happy English Muffin Day by sewfree
Photo 630

Happy English Muffin Day

Although they are called "English" muffins, they were popularized in the United States by Samuel Bath Thomas in the 1880s. He sold them as "toaster crumpets" in New York City.
Delighting taste buds with a harmonious medley of nooks and crannies.

Fluffy enjoys this treat
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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