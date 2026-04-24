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Happy Pigs in a Blanket Day by sewfree
Photo 631

Happy Pigs in a Blanket Day

Consisting of a pork sausage baked inside a bread casing, Pigs in a Blanket rose to fame after being featured in the 1957 edition of Betty Crocker's Cooking for Kids.

There are many variations, such as sausage links in pancakes. In this photo, the dog is inside a pretzel bread.

24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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