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Photo 631
Happy Pigs in a Blanket Day
Consisting of a pork sausage baked inside a bread casing, Pigs in a Blanket rose to fame after being featured in the 1957 edition of Betty Crocker's Cooking for Kids.
There are many variations, such as sausage links in pancakes. In this photo, the dog is inside a pretzel bread.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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