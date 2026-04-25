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Fluffy fast dancing through green leaves by sewfree
Photo 632

Fluffy fast dancing through green leaves

Three challenges- This is a tree-mendous amount of work, or is this a hat trick? 😊

This shot is not long enough to qualify for ICM

* One subject

*SIXWS-164. The Six Word Story

*Song Title Challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCxLAr_bwpA


Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag

Scott Joplin (November 24, 1868 – April 1, 1917) was an American composer and pianist. Dubbed the "King of Ragtime"


25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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