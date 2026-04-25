Fluffy fast dancing through green leaves

Three challenges- This is a tree-mendous amount of work, or is this a hat trick? 😊This shot is not long enough to qualify for ICM* One subject*SIXWS-164. The Six Word Story*Song Title ChallengeScott Joplin: Maple Leaf RagScott Joplin (November 24, 1868 – April 1, 1917) was an American composer and pianist. Dubbed the "King of Ragtime"