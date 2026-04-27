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Happy Tell a Story Day by sewfree
Photo 634

Happy Tell a Story Day

A day dedicated to sharing tales and encouraging literacy.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
April 27th, 2026  
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