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Reflections at Tehaleh Pond by sewfree
Photo 697

Reflections at Tehaleh Pond

Our South Sound Walkers decide to circle around the Discovery Park Tehaleh pond which was built around a stormwater facility.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Peter Dulis ace
lovely
June 29th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great reflections
June 29th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful reflections
June 29th, 2026  
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