Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 697
Reflections at Tehaleh Pond
Our South Sound Walkers decide to circle around the Discovery Park Tehaleh pond which was built around a stormwater facility.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
994
photos
39
followers
30
following
190% complete
View this month »
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
Latest from all albums
692
693
241
694
695
242
696
697
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dw-2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
June 29th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great reflections
June 29th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful reflections
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close