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End of the Wild Trail by sewfree
Photo 698

End of the Wild Trail

Even the overflow basin from the Tehaleh pond is beautiful. The South Sound Walkers complete the journey back to Post and Pours for lunch while we enjoy the view of Mt Rainer.


30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo😊
June 30th, 2026  
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