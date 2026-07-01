Watercolor Line and Wash - July day one

My AI watercolor process is blending the ink-style linework with the wash of watercolor. I applied this effect to my grocery store photo find—the Cannova Yellow. Next, I gave the yellow tones a boost to make the petals pop.



My research tells me that "Line and Wash" effect is popular for portraits, nature photography, and architectural shots. The store tag said "Leopard Lily." It is common for retail nurseries to use a name to make them more marketable. "Leopard Lily" is actually a Lilium pardalinum. I believe this is Cannova Yellow Lily.



Happy Patio Day ! This would be a perfect addition to a patio. A day to upgrade your space and elevate your backyard.



Word of the day: Gardening, Lilies are a fantastic focal point in gardening