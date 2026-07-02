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Day 2 - Water Color - World Cup by sewfree
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Day 2 - Water Color - World Cup

Watched the FIFA World Cup, USA vs Bosnia / Herzegovina yesterday on TV. USA moves on to the match on Monday in Seattle. This was the table decor when I visited the Post and Pours coffee shop at Tehaleh for my South Sound Walkers get-together. This cafe has been hosting the World Cup matches. Fans can catch the action on the big screen inside or outside on the outdoor viewing setup. I have applied the Watercolor splash application to the photo. I am using a literal zigzag graphic on tabletop centerpiece to add to the 52 week challenge theme, "zig zag".
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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