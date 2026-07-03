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Watercolor Drawing Photo - Day 3 by sewfree
Photo 701

Watercolor Drawing Photo - Day 3

After sorting through my Wetland Trail photos, I had a few leftovers that didn't fit the my adventure narrative. I want to share this one of a water lily resting on Marlake Pond. Watercolor drawing application was applied via AI.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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