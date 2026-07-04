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Previous
Photo 702
Happy 4th of July
This photo was taken June 2025 at American Camp National Historical Park on San Juan Island, Washington.
Used water color fade editing to decrease the brightness and give a moody vibe.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A35 5G
Taken
14th June 2025 2:44pm
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