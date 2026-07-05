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Previous
Photo 703
Painting at Night
A lot of things going on
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A36 5G
Taken
4th July 2026 10:42pm
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juju-2026
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful colours
July 5th, 2026
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