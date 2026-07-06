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Water Color class by sewfree
Photo 704

Water Color class

A fun photo of a slide from my current class.

I see an interesting shadow in my photo
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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