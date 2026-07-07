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Photo 705
Water Color Class
Second day of watercolor class and we are learning techniques.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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