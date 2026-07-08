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Stylized Bird Watercolor Lesson by sewfree
Photo 706

Stylized Bird Watercolor Lesson

Now that we have some techniques, today's water color lesson is a stylized bird perched on a brown branch, set against a light background. The class is busy participating in the activity.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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