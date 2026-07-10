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Previous
Photo 708
Last Day of Watercolor Class - The process
I’m happy with my progress on watercolor washes, though I need to practice more detail work for the intricate flowers and thorns.
This class was a great experience for both the skills learned and the friends I made. I’ll be keeping this photo from the instructor's work as a helpful guide for my creative practice going forward.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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10th July 2026 8:02pm
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juju-2026
Zilli~
ace
Good job 👏 Interesting to see process!
July 11th, 2026
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