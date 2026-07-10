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Last Day of Watercolor Class - The process by sewfree
Photo 708

Last Day of Watercolor Class - The process

I’m happy with my progress on watercolor washes, though I need to practice more detail work for the intricate flowers and thorns.

This class was a great experience for both the skills learned and the friends I made. I’ll be keeping this photo from the instructor's work as a helpful guide for my creative practice going forward.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Zilli~ ace
Good job 👏 Interesting to see process!
July 11th, 2026  
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