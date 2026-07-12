Window Seat View

I was attempting to photograph the tall ships leaving the harbor, moving between different windows to find the perfect point. It was difficult to keep a steady shot with the strong wind and the crowded deck so I stayed inside. I had just adjusted my lens focus when a woman stepped in front of me, phone in hand. My shot has a soft, blurred effect in the background that looks like a watercolor painting. Her shot can be seen on the cell screen. While I missed that specific ship, the harbor was full of them, so more opportunities.



My travels this past week were a mix of creativity and sightseeing. I really enjoyed my watercolor class and managed to snap some great photos throughout the trip.