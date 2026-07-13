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Previous
Photo 711
Where My Shadow meets the Color Splash
My shadow marks the wooden pathway down to Mispec Beach. My favorite edit is watercolor spash. This beautiful beach sits directly on the Bay of Fundy coastline, St John NB.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
5th July 2026 7:14pm
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canada
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st john
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juju-2026
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