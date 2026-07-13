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Where My Shadow meets the Color Splash by sewfree
Photo 711

Where My Shadow meets the Color Splash

My shadow marks the wooden pathway down to Mispec Beach. My favorite edit is watercolor spash. This beautiful beach sits directly on the Bay of Fundy coastline, St John NB.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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